The grand final has been decided in the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Team 7 Mahlo are in after upsetting Team 1 Tracey with wins for Lindsay Mahlo, Jack Pilkington, Lawry Brayne, Carolina Trombelli and Charles D'Aquino finally got the better of his nemesis Nathan Atkinson winning in five while the rambunctious Sonya Fitzgerald had a great battle with her close friend Yvonne Tracey.
The match took plenty of turns but it was Yvonne who eventually hung on to win in five after two hours on court.
Team 8 Crayford beat Team 5 Bigg by a single game with wins for Steve Blackwood, Eileen Rowe, Nick Ruthenberg, Chris Elkington and Basil Crayford hammered Nathan Garton while Steve Bigg flogged a lifeless Mick Abberton in three leaving Mick to ponder how to improve.
