A group of Orange Ex-Services players traveled to Cowra in late June to compete in their 2022 Open Vets Tournament.
They had success in the Ladies B Grade Doubles with Lindy Crossley and Janet Davenport defeating Chrissie Kjoller and Sue Vaughan in the final.
Also Lindy teamed up with Brett Campbell to win the B Grade Mixed Doubles final.
The Orange players had a great weekend of tennis and socialising with fellow players.
Round eight results of the Winter Mixed Competition: Elizabeth Grady 2/15 Tony Wearing 3/17 Chrissie Kjoller 3/17 Kerrie Lindsay 1/9 Chris Dyet 0/8 Rod Buesnel 2/11 Col Parsons 0/10 Sue Vaughan 2/13 David Stephens 0/10.
Weekly winners were Tony and Chrissie. Runners-up Rod and Elizabeth. FHV winner was Chris Dyet.
Round nine Winter Mixed Comp Results: Tony Wearing 0/11 Stephen King 1/12 Col Parsons 2/13 Andy Cannon 2/14 Chrissie Kjoller 2/15 Lindy Powell 1/7 Elizabeth Grady 1/12 Rod Buesnel 3/15 Carmel King 1/11.
Weekly winners were Rod and Chrissie. Runners-up Andy and Liz. FHV winner was Stephen King.
The Gersbach Tennis Holiday Clinic was a huge success in the first week of school hols with around 75 kids enjoying their tennis.
There was a little rain about but we managed to use The Carl Sharpe Indoor Crocket Centre which was amazing! I'd like to thank Orange City Council for making this happen.
All tennis coaching for Term 3 is back in action this week as well as the weekly competitions.
Remember all members and non-members are welcome to come and play.
Tuesday Night Mixed A Grade comp 6.30pm, turn up Tuesday Junior Comp 4-5.30pm, Wednesday Night Mixed 6.30pm, Thursday Morning Ladies 9.30am and Sunday afternoon Social Tennis 1pm.
Days are getting a little longer which means we're over the winter hump and heading to spring, hopefully sooner rather than later.
Why not book a court online and come play tennis and get some fresh air and exercise as your going.
Hope to see you all on the court!
