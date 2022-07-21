Central Western Daily

Orange Runners Club: Jurd duo lights up latest running meeting at Endeavour Oval

By Chris Clough
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicola Blore looks over the moon during one of the Orange Runner's Club's latest runs. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Last Sunday 55 members attended our run at Endeavour Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.