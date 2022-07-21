Last Sunday 55 members attended our run at Endeavour Oval.
This was a lap course of 2.8km and members had the choice of one-to-four laps. It was a beautiful morning to be out and about with the sun shining.
The fastest in each distance were:
For our usual Wednesday run, 42 members attended Elephant Park completing one, two or three laps.
Top three males were Jack Daintith 9:59, Peter Finlay 10:22, Cameron Ross 11:31.
The top three females were Charlotte Meiring 12:27, Claire Gates 14:08, Jannell Hooper 14:34.
Personal bests were recorded by Adam Skelton by 22 seconds and Jannell Hooper by 5 seconds.
Achievement Medals were awarded to Isobel Curran with 25 runs.
This Sunday's run is at Spring Creek Dam. Please ensure all attending members park to the side of the road and be cautious of oncoming traffic.
Wednesday's run will commence at 4.35pm followed by a mass start at 4.45pm and please be finished by 5.30pm.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news.
Together we achieve individual goals.
