With many businesses in Australia short staffed and seeking extra workers calls have been made for retirees to be allowed to work without losing their age pensions.
Some countries such as Britain pay retirement pensions to everyone eligible by age, regardless of their financial position. In Australia we apply means tests and only pay those less well off. Whether that should change is a major issue for governments to decide.
Meanwhile, under existing rules, many pensioners could work at least part time with little or no effect on their pensions. Retirees must pass two tests to get an age pension - an assets test and an income test. The one that produces the lowest entitlement applies.
Centrelink allow what is called a work bonus. This means the first $300 per fortnight of employment income that any pensioner earns is entirely disregarded.
Under the income test, single pensioners can also earn $190 per fortnight, meaning they could have total income of $490 fortnightly with no effect on their pension. That could be a handy part time job.
The income test for couples allows $336 per fortnight before their pensions start to reduce. So if one person works they could earn $636 per fortnight and still get full pensions. If both work, earning at least $300, they could have $936 per fortnight income without reducing their pensions.
Pensioners' savings and investments will be assessed as generating some income, which does need to be allowed for. Depending on the level of savings, the deemed income may not be large.
Many part pensioners could also earn work income without reducing their pensions. This is because the assets test is much more severe than the income test. The assets test limits most people's pensions, so they could earn at least some income without impact on their entitlements.
If pensioners are income test limited, they can only earn the $300 work bonus without pension reduction. More than that will reduce their pensions, but only by 50 cents for each dollar earned. They will still be better off by working.
To lose their pensions completely single pensioners must earn $2,166 per fortnight ($56,296 per annum) and couples $3,314 per fortnight ($86,154 per annum).
In addition, if the work is seasonal with the pensioner only working part of the year, Centrelink have a "savings" provision. This allows a part pension payment if income is over the limit temporarily after being below the limit earlier in the year.
It is well worth understanding the age pension rules. Professional advice can help. An enjoyable part time job and extra income may be possible.
