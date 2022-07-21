Central Western Daily
Money Matters column | Here's how to work and keep the age pension

By Russell Tym
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:44am
Money Matters columnist Russell Tym says many part pensioners could also earn work income without reducing their pensions.

With many businesses in Australia short staffed and seeking extra workers calls have been made for retirees to be allowed to work without losing their age pensions.

