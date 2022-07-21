Australia's five yearly State of the Environment Report was released this week. Its contents were concerning to say the least.
The report contains reference to continued major environmental damage due to climate change, land clearing, invasive plant and animal species and resource extraction.
Although this report makes depressing reading, there are things we can do both individually and as a community to support our troubled environment.
One thing we can do is to write to our State and Federal members of Parliament expressing our concern about the issues raised in the report, and requesting they support new promised Federal legislation.
Another thing we can do as a community is to publicly support developments and practices that are beneficial to the environment such as renewable energy programs.
We also need to publicly oppose those developments and practices that will contribute to continuing environmental degradation and species threat, such as new fossil fuel projects, the extension of existing fossil fuel extraction industries and other projects that will clearly have an impact on threatened species.
One of the disturbing findings of the report is that Australia has lost over 7 million hectares of native habitat between 2000 and 2017 as a result of land clearing.
Added to this is the impact of the 2019-20 bushfires and continued logging of native bushland.
Land clearing was identified in the report as being the top cause of wildlife loss.
As a community we can work together to make a difference in this area.
One such person who is already doing so is Robert McLaughlan, who, in co-operation with Orange City Council and Central Tablelands Landcare is organising a community planting project at Diamond Drive Reserve in North Orange.
Robert says, "good biodiversity creates healthy ecosystems that clean the water, purify the air, maintain healthy soil and help regulate the climate.
"Unfortunately when land is developed, native vegetation is often removed and replaced with exotic species.
"When this happens, species diversity is greatly reduced. Native plants and animals have evolved together over thousands of years, supporting one another to survive."
Like Robert and his local community group, you can also become involved in community planting and regenerating programs that will help to address the depletion of our native habitat and biodiversity.
One such opportunity is National Tree Day, which is to take place on Sunday, July 31. More about this next week.
