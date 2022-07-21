Central Western Daily
Comment

Earth First column | Australia's State of the Environment Report concerning

By Nick King
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tree planting project organised by Rpbert Mclaughlan for the Diamond Drive reserve. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Australia's five yearly State of the Environment Report was released this week. Its contents were concerning to say the least.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.