Central Western Daily
Our People

Jamie Stewart and Rosie Butcher the heart of Orange's Cafe Connect

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONNECTION: Coodinator of Vocational Services Rebecca New and customer Samantha Bartlett, Front of House superviser Rosie Butcher and chef Jamie Stewart at Cafe Connect. Photo JUDE KEOGH

FRONT of House manager Rosie Butcher and chef Jamie Stewart are serving more than a tasty menu at Prince Street eatery Cafe Connect.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.