FRONT of House manager Rosie Butcher and chef Jamie Stewart are serving more than a tasty menu at Prince Street eatery Cafe Connect.
The pair have been credited with being the driving force behind a program which gently introduces people living with a disability into the workforce by giving them experience in hospitality.
Part of the LiveBetter suite of initiatives, Cafe Connect has been running for over five years and Coordinator of Vocational services Rebecca New says it is making a difference in customers' lives.
Ms New credits Mr Stewart, who has been the chef at Cafe Connect since it opened and Ms Butcher with that success.
"They are amazing," Ms New said.
Ms Butcher said she enjoys the work which has her predominantly guiding people with a disability, and helping them gain confidence and learn about teamwork in "a real work environment".
"I do, I've worked in hospitality for a long time and it's really nice to be able to pass on what I've learned to other people and see people grow over a period of time," she said.
"That's the nice part."
That's all Ms Butcher had time to tell the Central Western Daily when we visited this week with an influx of paying customers quickly whisking her and Mr Stewart back to the tools where Ms New says their patience and expertise are invaluable.
Ms New said LiveBetter customers, or clients, usually come to the the NDIS provider's building on the corner of Anson and Prince Streets from school and providing them with alternatives for the next chapter of their lives is paramount.
Samantha Bartlett is one of LiveBetter's customers now on the roster at Cafe Connect and said she loves working in either kitchen or front of house.
"Absolutely, I would like to stay here. Even though I make the best scones ever ...," she said, a cheeky barb sent Mr Stewart's way.
It is slow and steady, but recently Cafe Connect celebrated two team members gaining mainstream employment, one with cerebral palsy.
"The second lady has a traineeship down in the Mountains. She got her confidence up, we took her to her interviews but she didn't need our help, she'd learned the gift of the gab," Ms New said.
Ms New said moving towards employment was daunting for some LiveBetter customers but they usually recognise the opportunity.
"We get them in for work experience, then they're like, oh, I really enjoy this," she said.
"Then they can be offered a casual position. So [they could be our] customer every day of the week but come into [the cafe to work] every Wednesday."
She said if they manage the single day, then more days are offered.
"After school it's basically, what's next?
"So the parents look around for day programs, we do an intake, they come here and do some of the fun programs with us, cooking, the gym, mindfulness and then we've always got a couple of positions in the cafe so we ask them 'do you want to try that for a day or for two hours'.
"To have people like Rosie and Jamie here ... they are amazing."
Ms New said like all eateries Cafe Connect was battling rising prices but she added a thriving catering business was helping with the bottom line.
The cafe is housed in the former Apex House and Anson Cottage which were part of the old Orange Base Hospital precinct.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
