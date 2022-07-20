Exactly one year since Orange last plunged into lockdown, we explore how the pandemic has reshaped our town.
COVID - and the unprecedented government response - triggered significant economic, demographic, and social changes.
"When we started hearing whispers about the virus I don't think anyone really knew what to expect," Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling said.
Hospitality venues were forced to rapidly pivot from the first outbreak in March 2020, and many collapsed under the strain.
"The lockdowns were very significant and challenging for all involved," owner of the Byng Street Group cafe chain, Jeremy Norris, said.
"We had to adapt very quickly and go into a slight reinvention to ensure we could service our wonderful and loyal customers."
Like many others in Orange, Mr Norris' cafes shifted to home-deliveries to keep operating.
"Instead of people coming to us, we decided to take the business to them and tried our best to make it easy for our customers.
"I think we all did well as a community ... I was glad to be living in Orange at the time ... It was probably one of the best places in NSW to be!!"
Mayor Hamling said: "For every business that found a way there were others [where] that was not possible.
"Some of those businesses may not be with us any more or may take years to recover ... I am thankful we have a buoyant and diverse economy."
Border closures meanwhile sparked renewed Australian interest in domestic travel, and Central West tourism numbers spiked more than 20 per cent.
The rise of remote work during lockdowns also changed day-to-day routines, and lured new permanent residents to Orange.
Recent census data reveals a population increase of 7.9 per cent up to 2021, and rising average incomes suggest many were professionals from cities.
The influx of people has contributed to an increase in house prices, with the average home now $684,500 - up about 30 per cent in the past 12 months.
Other trends including rising diversity, divorce rates, and atheism emerged in the census, however it's unclear if there were influenced in any way by the pandemic or the response.
Vaccination rates in Orange are among the highest in Australia, with more than 95 per cent of adults receiving two or more jabs.
Despite this, case numbers are on the rise once again - and authorities are pleading for caution to prevent more fatalities or another lockdown.
"We aren't out of this yet and some of the predictions we are hearing about August spikes are pretty confronting," Mayor Hamling said.
Last week nine COVID deaths were recorded in the state's west, and 35 people were admitted to non-ICO hospital wards.
A spokesperson for the region's health district said: "We urge our communities to continue playing their role in reducing the spread of viral illnesses."
"Staying up to date with vaccinations, including influenza vaccines and all COVID-19 boosters you are eligible for, is the best and easiest way to do that.
"We also encourage everyone to stay prepared, to help avoid any unnecessary trips to emergency department to protect our health services and staff."
