'We're not out of this yet'

You'll hear people often say a lot can happen in a year, but surely the last 12 months have been some of the most transitional the city of Orange has faced in its history.
July 20 marked 12 months since the NSW State Government rushed to place the Local Government Areas of Orange, Blayney and Cabonne into a snap lockdown.
The stay at home orders were implemented after a worker at the Nestle factory in Blayney was infected with the virus by a visiting truck driver.
The worker then visited a number of locations in Orange while potentially infectious, leading to NSW Health releasing a string of exposure sites (we got used to those being released on a daily basis).
Luckily, no new cases emerged out of what was our first real COVID scare and at the end of the seven days the lockdown measures were lifted.
But, as we all know, it wasn't the last time we had to endure a lockdown.
COVID-19 cases eventually exploded in the Western NSW Local Health District.
By the time we hit late August, 2021 the COVID-cat was well out of the bag, and we gasped when a new high of 54 new cases were recorded across the district.
Then the omicron wave hit NSW, and everything we thought we knew about COVID was blown out of the water.
Our health district reached the 1000 new cases per day mark. That was January 8, and we clocked 1058 new cases of the virus. On the same day, Orange peaked, too, at 214 new cases.
Of course, that new high water mark is offset by what was a overwhelming uptake of the vaccination roll-out. Orange's double vax rate of over 95 per cent is one of the best in NSW.
And that willingness to get our lives, and in many cases livelihoods, back up and running meant lockdowns were over and we could again venture back out into the community, with only some restrictions still in play.
We ripped the band-aid, basically.
With that freedom comes increased cases, though, as we continue to learn to live with the virus and, NSW Health reports, in the last month to July 19 there has been almost 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed via PCR testing in Orange.
COVID-19 caught up with myself and my family this week - all five of us have been at home in isolation as we deal with the virus.
For us, just this week alone, COVID-19 has impacted birthdays, a return to school, forced us back into the work from home world and opened up the world of groceries delivered to our door.
July 20, 2021, seems a long way away when you consider the measures we faced when one case of the virus landed in our backyard.
At the very least, the many months between now and then show how resilient we are as a community - and it's a resilience we continue to show. We simply have to.
Many are predicting the current wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the state to peak in August.
As Mayor Jason Hamling said this week when reflecting on the last 12 months: 'We're not out of this yet."
