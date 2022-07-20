There is one horrifying item that never ceases to appear in our news items, and that would have to be reports of violence across Australia and across the world.
Violence has been described simply as something that begets violence, but we never seem to look under the words and the horrors it describes to find realistic ways of combatting the problems in rational, respectful and diplomatic ways.
Advertisement
The Oxford Dictionary describes violence as "unlawful exercise of physical force" and lists many descriptive words like brutality, ferocity, barbarity and cruelty among many others.
Sadly, violence is prevalent at many levels of our society, and is often to be found right at the heart of family life.
Domestic violence is frequently hidden behind closed doors, where men abuse women or try to make them subservient, or children are physically and psychologically abused often by their parents.
Pedophilia, it seems is most often committed by those closest and known by the victims, in or out of the family circle.
Violence can be physical, emotional, or psychological, and frequently hidden from outside scrutiny.
Another area that seems to attract violence would have to be demonstrations.
When brave and committed men and women choose to demonstrate publicly for a good cause, it is their right to defend their cause without having to contend with violent opposition.
There may well be committed objectors, but to support this with violence puts it right into the criminal field.
If we want to support a good cause, there are opportunities to act justly and with dignity without descending into violence.
One of the biggest horrors of out of hand violence would have to be the ongoing war in the Ukraine where thousands of innocent citizens and children are being massacred through the invasion of nearby Russia.
Vladimir Putin does not seem to understand the devastation he is authorizing and the futility and uselessness of destroying an entire country for his hoped-for benefits.
The oppression of women in Afghanistan by the ruling Taliban is yet another example of unnecessary violence, whereby they are being deprived of opportunities for education and employment simply because of their sexuality, based on religious traditions.
In the light of all this global violence, it is good for each of us to look at our own values and opinions and make sure that we are not cultivating hurtful and bigoted opinions without adequate background information.
The words of Jesus when asked about the commandments are loud and clear - "Love God and Love your neighbor as yourself".
Advertisement
This word "love" calls us to treat all those we meet, near or far, with respect, dignity and equality, refraining from any kind of violence or oppression based on race, colour or creed.
What a different and wonderful world we could have if we all took this seriously and tried to do our own little bit to keep violence at bay.
I think it was World War II that was said to be the war to end all wars, but we must be slow learners, judging by the ongoing conflicts that are still destroying peoples and nations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.