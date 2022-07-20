A man has faced court after refusing to submit to a breath analysis after being caught drink-driving.
Mavoni Latu, 33, of Agland Crescent, admitted to drinking four full-strength schooners of beer and two middies of bourbon and Coke the night he was caught in Orange.
Advertisement
According to information presented to the court, Latu was driving north on Lords Place and turned east onto Byng Street at 11.55pm on February 10 when he was stopped by the police.
He submitted to the initial breath test, which gave a high-range reading of 0.177.
Latu was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis and said he consumed the alcohol in a four-and-a-half-hour period.
However, when it came to providing another breath test for analysis he failed to do so despite being given six opportunities.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Latu had a medical issue that contributed to his offence but he would still plead guilty and did not contradict the information provided by the police to the court.
"It was the manner of driving," Mr Manwaring said of the reason police stopped Latu.
"He reflects that he could have tried a bit harder."
Magistrate David Day said Latu had a history of driving matters but his last court matter was in 2008.
However, he said general deterrence was required during sentencing.
"The system would ground to a halt if people were encouraged to not blow into the analysis device," Mr Day said.
"It requires a conviction."
Mr Day placed Latu on a 12-month Community Correction Order. He also disqualified Latu's driver's licence for two months and placed him on a 24 month interlock order.
The disqualification period took into account three months Latu spent off the road due to a licence suspension issues by NSW Police.
Mr Day also said during sentencing that Latu had several references that said he wouldn't commit further offences. He said he hoped that was the case and that Latu "won't come back to me like a boomerang".
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.