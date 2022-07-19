"You say Wahluu-Mount Panorama and everyone knows where it is, and after a tough few years for festivals, we feel Bathurst is ideal for Vanfest's growth and sustainability."
Vanfest organiser Matt Clifton said he sees great potential for Vanfest's long term future in the region, with the long-running event set to be held in the eastern parts of the region for the first time later this year.
Advertisement
After eight years in Forbes, where Mr Clifton founded the event with his father, Grant Clifton, in the Vandenberg Hotel, Vanfest will be held at Wahluu-Mount Panorama on December 2 and 3.
The event will feature a stellar, youth-oriented line-up including Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana, Tones and I, Six60, The Presets and Illy.
We're open to continue hosting Vanfest in Bathurst in future years should Bathurst Regional Council deem it a success.- Vanfest organiser Matt Clifton
Mr Clifton said there are a number of different reasons for bringing the event to Bathurst, with the obvious allures being expanded accommodation options, proximity to metropolitan areas and greater population.
"Coming out of COVID has brought a multitude of challenges to the festival circuit, especially financially, so we needed to think differently to maintain Vanfest's commercial viability," he said.
"Bathurst is a bigger town that's much closer to metropolitan areas, and there's much more accommodation on offer here, but in many ways, Vanfest is still sticking to its regional roots."
Mr Clifton said Bathurst's status as a university town was also a major factor.
"Charles Sturt University [CSU] students are absolutely the target demographic for Vanfest, and Bathurst has one of the largest campuses, so it's a no-brainer," he said.
"But with that said, Vanfest has attracted anyone from 16 to 70-plus over the years, and we've tried to reflect a number of age brackets in the line-up."
Mr Clifton said it was a difficult decision to leave Forbes, but it was necessary to maintain the viability of Vanfest.
"The decisions were hard, and if they were purely personal, we'd still be in Forbes," he said.
"We tried to negotiate with Forbes Showground for three months and were unable to find a mutual solution that worked for all parties.
"There's no love lost with Forbes. We enjoyed eight wonderful years there and the support from Forbes Shire Council was always fantastic, but we needed to spread our commercial wings."
Advertisement
Regardless of ticket sales, Mr Clifton is confident Vanfest will be a success in Bathurst.
"It's an event that has been stagnant for three years, so success will be measured on the delivery and experience of Vanfest rather than ticket sales," he said.
"We're open to continue hosting Vanfest in Bathurst in future years should Bathurst Regional Council deem it a success."
Vanfest is supported by Destination NSW and triple j.
Advertisement
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.