With just five rounds left of the Central West Premier League, the Orange United squad has shown it's one to watch out for after a round 10 victory.
Upsetting Souths in a three to one triumph last weekend, the scoreboard paved the way for a recent ladder rise.
Placing the side just two points outside of the top four, the match has placed them well as potential contenders for finals.
With one of the biggest highlights being the women's possession game, coach Fiona Reith also says the squad has been working hard on making up for lost numbers.
"We were awarded a lot of corners that we failed to convert initially, but I think that was because we haven't had our full team for about six weeks," she said.
"It's taken a bit to get used to playing together again [but] we valued the ball and had trust in our team mates."
Of the competition's seven sides, United sit in at fifth spot. Though, with a congested ladder from third to sixth positions, outcomes are hard to predict.
While the recent win has no doubt instilled a renewed confidence across the team, there's still a tricky road ahead, which the squad is well-aware of.
"We have quite a difficult end of the draw, with Lithgow CYMS and Parkes," coach Reith said.
"[So] we will just have to focus on what we can do and play as a team - and hopefully the results will come."
With the ideal goal to knock some of the other teams from the top four podium, its coach says they're paying attention to runs on the pitch, rather than keeping too close an eye on the competition's tally board itself.
"We don't really look at the ladder too much," coach Reith said.
"But results have been all over the place, so anything could happen this year."
