Central Western Daily
Photos

Central West Premier League Hockey: Orange United defeat Souths 3-1

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just five rounds left of the Central West Premier League, the Orange United squad has shown it's one to watch out for after a round 10 victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.