A woman who was caught on camera tossing an item to a prisoner in the dock in a courtroom at Orange Courthouse has been convicted for the offence.
Lynda May Smith, 37, of Moad Street, was unrepresented and sentenced in the same courtroom as the one where she was accused of delivering or attempting to deliver anything to an inmate.
Smith wasn't in court, but Magistrate David Day said he could sentence her regardless based on information presented to the court.
"[Police Prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien] has given me a document called the full facts which is a summary of the evidence that would be given if the matter went to trial," Mr Day said.
"I'm satisfied the matter has been made out.
"She knows the rules, it was quite brazen here in the courtroom."
According to the information, Smith attended the defended court hearing of a male acquaintance in December 2, 2021.
The man was held in the courthouse cell complex before he was escorted into the courtroom by two correctional offices with his hands handcuffed at the front.
He was secured in the dock.
Smith sat in the public gallery near the dock and while evidence was being produced for the hearing she took advantage of the distraction and tossed an unknown object to the man.
According to the footage, which was later viewed, the item hit the man's chest and rolled down into his cupped hands and he then placed his hands beneath the dock table near his waistband and appeared to adjust his pants.
Later on as more evidence was being provided in the hearing Smith produced her mobile phone in an action similar to taking a photograph or video, which is illegal to do inside a courthouse.
Court staff saw her with the phone and she was spoken to and the court staff also informed the sheriffs who reviewed the CCTV, which depicted both incidents.
The matter was then reported to correctional officers and police.
However, the man had already used the toilet by the time the correctional officers were informed and nothing was found in his possession following a search.
Police also reviewed Smith's phone but did not find a proof of a photo or video on her phone.
She claimed the object she threw to the man was a piece of paper with her new phone number, however those who viewed the footage said the item appeared heavier than paper.
Mr Day said Smith had a "very lengthy criminal history" that included stealing from people, larceny, stealing from shops and she also had previously been convicted of breaking and entering and for assault.
However, he said the item may have been a message like Smith said it was.
Mr Day convicted Smith and fined her $550 for delivering the unknown item to the inmate.
