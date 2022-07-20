Space and serenity

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday July 21: 3 James Dalton Lane, Windera:
This light-filled family home sits high on a 2.31 hectare lifestyle block, and offers the utmost in privacy. Featuring stunning rural views, you will feel a million miles away from the bustle of Orange despite being just a short 12 minute drive to North Orange Shopping Centre.
The home has a very spacious feel to it with three living areas and four generous bedrooms, three with built-in-robes and the master complete with walk-in-robe and private ensuite.
The stunning kitchen includes quality appliances including 900mm gas cooking and stone benchtops. This overlooks a great undercover alfresco area offering incredible views. The home also features reverse air-conditioning throughout, solar panels on the roof, and two rainwater tanks.
