A permanent barbershop has opened in a pop-up shop at the former location of Kink hairdressers in Summer Street.
Zak Murray launched his business Murray's Mobile Barbering and Barbershop inside the Chachi + Co Pop Up Collective with both businesses opening last week.
Advertisement
Chachi + Co owner Emerald Collier said she and her husband had a market-based business and when she saw the space become available she jumped at the chance to open a small business hub.
Although most of the collective is made up of market-based pop-up collectives, Mrs Collier said Mr Murray's barbershop is a permanent small business and a beauty therapist is also opening a space.
Mr Murray said he has been a barber for six and a half years and did his apprenticeship at Guys Cuts in Orange before leaving town for a period of time.
When he returned he worked at Kingsmen Hair in Orange before starting his own business as a mobile barber doing house calls and visiting aged care facilities.
"I've been operating mobile since the start of June, today I have an actual shop," Mr Murray said when he opened on Wednesday.
"I've had a great response from regular clients and friends and people just on social media."
He said he was inspired to initially start the mobile business because he has a child with autism and found that a lot of parents in a similar situation found it easier to have the barber come to them rather than take their child outside their home environment to get their hair cut.
Although he now has a fixed location that is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm, and Saturday from 9am to 1pm, Mr Murray said he will continue with the mobile business and people will be able to check his schedule on social media.
The pop-up businesses in the shop include Billie-Lee Creations, which sells earrings; Creations by Kerry sells glassware; Aww Yeah Eats sells jerky, lollies and sauces; Turtle TCG sells Pokemon and trading cards; there's Jo's Bows and Things; Retro 99 sells retro consoles and goods; Scribble and Ink; Mugged Out, which sells mugs; Blank It craft supplies and Get Up and Glow candles and wax melt.
"I want our business pop ups to shine on their own," Mrs Collier said.
"No one is [shunted] out the the back, everyone gets a spotlight."
All except for two of the businesses are local and Mrs Collier said she's always looking for more pop-up stores that could set up from one week through to 12 months.
"[We're] always looking for other small businesses," she said.
An Orange teenager has started up her own vegan-friendly candle making business in a bid to re-purpose used wine bottles from her family's winery.
Advertisement
Milli Gibson, 17, started Unique Flame Candles with her partner Will McCauley while she studies at TAFE and he is on a gap year after finishing school.
They are currently selling the candles out of the Word of Mouth Wines cellar door, run by her parents Peter Gibson and Deborah Upjohn.
"We are a sustainable and organic winery, we are vegan friendly," Milli said.
However, she said they fill up apple boxes with their used wine bottles from the cellar door and instead of letting them go to be recycled or crushed into road base she decided to transform them.
"It just seemed like a really cool idea," she said.
Advertisement
She said they cut the glass on site and also melt the vegan soy wax that's scented to reflect the environment around the cellar door such as fig tree, orchard and sparkling.
A mother and daughter duo have bought and taken over the Timber Tales Coffee and Gift Shop at Cargo.
Jamie Thorne had been living in the area and working as a vet nurse on the other side of Orange before her mother Janice Thorne joined her at in Cargo.
"It's something that Mum and I can do together," Jamie Thorne said.
She said they were initially looking at starting a coffee van before the shop became available and offered her an occupation without the commute.
Advertisement
Having opened just before the school holidays started she said business has been going well and customers are raving about the Academy coffee, brewed in Orange, that they serve.
"Business is booming," she said.
"We've both worked in different jobs in hospitality."
Mum Janice Thorne has also run her own business before and said they are making some small changes such as introducing some antiques and a new range of homewares.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.