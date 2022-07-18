There was quinella for the Lunn family and a one-two for Alison Smith early on at Wellington Race Club on Monday.
The Garry Lunn-trained Careering Away and jockey Jake Barrett ground their rivals into the ground during a rare 2400m event in the western area at Wellington.
A tough-as-nails seven-year-old with form over long journeys, Careering Away ($2.60 favourite) led from virtually start to finish in the Over The Line Racing Benchmark 66 Handicap (2400m).
Careering Away kicked clear as the field rounded the bend for home in what was a race-winning move, and he went on to win by almost half-a-length from the strong-finishing Dancin' Dude.
Dancin' Dude is trained by Karen Lunn, the wife of Garry's brother Michael, who is also a trainer at Dubbo.
House Wins ($3.30) was third while Club Town, trained by Michael Lunn, was fifth.
The win was the tenth of Careering Away's career and came in start number 73. A trip to the city to race in a midweek event over a longer distance is now likely for Lunn's hope.
After a win for Jeremy Gask's Crop Duster ($4.20) in the Agnvet Wellington Two-Year-Old Maiden Plate (1100m), Orange trainer Smith took centre stage.
Some accustomed to success over shorter distances at Wellington, Smith went one-two with Brief Statement and Cankina.
The win justified Brief Statement's status as a hot $1.90 favourite and was a welcome result after back-to-back second-placed finishes.
Smith's three-year-old filly ran second in two events at Dubbo leading into Monday's race and went one better at Wellington after a tough run out in front.
There was plenty of pressure from behind early and jockey Anthony Cavallo had to work but Brief Statement got the job done while stablemate Cankina ($18) ran home well to take second and Silver Scissors ($2.50) flashed home late to finish third for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
