Central Western Daily

Orange Tenpin Bowling news: Nick and Alex Gaeta dominate

By Bob Taylor
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:14am
Gaeta double: Nick and Alex star on the lanes

Let's get going with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles where there were two Star Bowlers, these being Nick Gaeta and Alex Gaeta both with 106 over average, and then came Damien Christoff from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with a marvellous 231 over average for the series.

