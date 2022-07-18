Gaeta double: Nick and Alex star on the lanes

Let's get going with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles where there were two Star Bowlers, these being Nick Gaeta and Alex Gaeta both with 106 over average, and then came Damien Christoff from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with a marvellous 231 over average for the series.
Next in line was the Monday 7.30pm Doubles where Jason Drew rolled 138 over average, followed by Tennille Smith from the Monday 10.00am Triples with 118 over average, and the list was closed out with Alan Westendorf from the Thursday 9.45am league who came up with 112 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Damien Christoff who gave us that staggering 231 over average for the series.
The High Roller champion for the week and winner of the three free practice games was Mitch Kunnen who rolled a magnificent 298 (PB) oh, so close! As this score was 134 over average, Mitch was named the first Man of the Moment for July and first in line with a chance at the voucher from Guys Cuts.
Others trying to outdo Mitch included Mason Southwell 201 (PB), Tennille Smith 235, Daniel Lamb 209, Brody Jadezak 223, Jason Drew 248, Blake Frecklington 250, Alex Gaeta 231 (PB), Luke Hannon 204, Will Rollo 222, Jason Brown 234, Cruz Zelukovic 220, Damien Christoff 223 (PB), Adam O'Connor 211, Bayley Swallow 236, Ben Walsh 265, Nick Gaeta 217, Brayden Rowley 225, Alan Westendorf 226 and Ben Medbury 232.
This week's Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Jeff Wilkie who scored 184 (PB).
Others seeking a great feed included Jeromie Zelukovic 154, Chris Biernat 168, Melissa Fieldus 176 (PB). As this score was 55 over average, Melissa was named the first Female of Note for July and first in the queue hoping for the Gift certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasions. Then there was Maureen Corby 157, Hunter Press 163 (PB), Susan Sutton 147, Matt Govier 197, Edward Hoogenboom 194, Joshua Pang 184, Stephen Lees 197, Milo Lees 154, Jacinda Wood 191, Nathan Kelly 195 and Keilan Holder 190.
Others having a go included Marilyn Schwenke 186, Rhonda Boardman 166, Tim Moult 171, Gary James 166, Zalia Culverson 107, Shawnee Paul 111, Jayden Shea 165 and David Quinlan 193.
