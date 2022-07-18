A man who went on a failed shoplifting spree when he was thwarted by retail workers from successive shops has faced Orange Local Court.
Luke Andrew Turner, 41, of East Orange, was charged with 11 property offences including multiple counts of larceny, shoplifting, having possession of suspected stolen goods, property damage as well as and having custody of a knife.
According to information presented to the court, Turner started the shoplifting spree about 2.05pm on April 20, when he attempted to steal $285 worth of Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren Polo and Tommy Hilfiger men's fragrances from Chemist Warehouse.
Turner was on bail and and reported to Orange Police Station at 1.29pm before going to Chemist Warehouse and attempting to take the items by placing them into a shopping bag.
He was followed by staff and confronted near Regency Jewellers and handed back the items to a security guard.
Turner then entered the jewellery shop and stole a $169 men's watch.
However, staff saw him and confronted him and he handed the watch back and entered Orange City Centre.
Between 2.43pm and 2.48pm he attempted to steal two men's watches and a leather bracelet from the Nexta Newsagency.
Staff once again confronted Turner and he emptied the contents of his bag and left with the watch in his possession.
Retailers are not a charity, retailers are in business to make a profit, their profit is being undermined then they take measures.- Magistrate David Day
Police arrested him six days later in Spring Street.
Magistrate David Day said it is the community who pays the ultimate price for offences such as shoplifting.
"The victim of the crime is the community," Mr Day said.
"Retailers are not a charity, retailers are in business to make a profit, their profit is being undermined then they take measures."
He said those measures could include CCTV, security tags, and loss prevention officers and to pay for those additional measures the costs are passed on to the customer, along with loss from stolen stock.
The shoplifting spree took place after Turner stole a $129.98 Tommy Hilfiger men's long-sleeve top from Rivers and April 1.
On that occasion he was also approached by staff who took back their merchandise.
Police spoke to him at the Uniting Church in Orange afterwards and during a search they found clothes and jewellery in his possession that they believed to be stolen and they also found a knife, which was seized.
The previous day Turner stole a pair of wireless airbudz, a Dare mocha iced coffee and a yoghurt muesli cup worth a total of $50.54 from Woolworths Petrol Plus.
On March 18 he stole $196.90 worth of chocolate bars, sunglasses and a phone charger among other items from a BP petrol station in Orange.
On February 18 he stole an $80 pair of Canterbury tracksuit pants from SportsPower.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said Turner has been in custody since his bail was refused after his arrest in April and although the highest value of products he stole was $285 he described it as "low range" offending.
He said Turner also had a disadvantaged upbringing and a health condition that would make his time in custody particularly onerous.
Mr Day said he would take into account the time Turner spent in custody after his bail was refused.
"If it was one off shoplifting, the outcome I expect would be different," he said before handing down the sentence.
"He has an appalling record for similar offending, it's not the worst I've seen but it's right up there.
"He believes substance use is not [the reason] for his offending, however he is substance dependent and asked to be enrolled in a suboxone program."
Mr Day convicted Turner and placed him on a concurrent 12-month community-based jail sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order until June 28, 2023, that will require him to participate in 60 hours of community service and participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs.
He also warned Turner that if he breached the order he "will get no sympathy from probation and parole if you come before them".
