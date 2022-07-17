CARS, food and a footballer.
An upcoming barbecue has all the right ingredients to get men to come along and have a casual chat about their mental health.
Advertisement
The event will be held at Mount Panorama's McPhillamy Park on Sunday, July 24 and is being hosted by Rising Phoenix, a growing community mental health project.
Rising Phoenix's founder, Nick Galvin, said the purpose of the barbecue is to raise more awareness about men's mental health.
"I know there's a couple of other local initiatives going around, like Men's Walk and Talk, and I really just wanted to do my own bit and reach as many men as we can and ultimately get the conversation started between blokes," he said.
"The main focus of the event is the barbecue and simply getting guys there and encouraging the conversation."
In addition to a barbecue, there will be a car and bike display, which Mr Galvin is organising some prizes for.
He has also arranged for former NRL player Willie Mason, who played for multiple teams including the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Newcastle Knights, to visit Bathurst for the event and talk about his own mental health struggles.
"He'll be answering some questions, taking some photos, signatures, all that sort of stuff, and talking about his struggles and his battles and what he's had to go through in his career and giving his insight on how he's managed his mental health through that," Mr Galvin said.
Mr Galvin had contacted numerous Supercars drivers and football players in the hopes of getting someone with a high profile to attend the event.
Mason was the first to respond, providing his phone number and asking him to call. Mr Galvin said he was skeptical at first that someone of his profile would give out their number so easily, but the two did connect over the phone and locked him in for the event.
"It's great to have him on board. Obviously he is a big name and it's nice to have that kind of support," he said.
The barbecue will be a free event.
Mr Galvin encouraged everyone to come along and do what makes them feel comfortable in regards to talking about their mental health.
"If you want to walk around, look at cars and take some free food off us, that's cool. If you want to have a conversation with me or anyone else who's there, fantastic. Whatever anyone's comfortable with, that's all we ask for," he said.
The event will run from noon to 2pm.
Advertisement
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/rsngphx.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.