Central Western Daily
Watch

Flu and COVID-19 cases are surging in Western NSW

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hospitals are experiencing higher demand for treatment as cities in the Central West grapple with increased influenza and COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.