Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is confident a decision about the current situation of the town's water supply will be made over the coming days.
Dubbo and the surrounding area has been on a boil water alert since July 7 after contaminated water followed through the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant after recent flooding.
Advertisement
Cr Dickerson believes the public should receive another update on the current situation as soon as Saturday.
"We are going into an interesting stage, we are still having discussions with NSW Health but we've got some slightly different opinions," he said.
"Our staff and we've got consultants who are going through a process about lifting that (boil water alert).
"We believe that we just about at the point where it is safe to lift it but NSW Health would like us to leave in on for maybe 22 days."
While NSW Health and Dubbo Regional Council have been working together to solve the situation as quickly as possible, Cr Dickerson said he believes it won't be too long until the alert is lifted.
"It's an interesting discussion because we produced water and I'm waiting on the exact data but we produced water for about 10 hours which was below spec," he said.
"We are not talking about that it had any confirmed crypto(sporidium) in it or had any terrible containments but it was below the 0.5nq it has to be for a 10-hour period.
"Since then we've put more than 100 megalitres through our system, which can only hold 80 megalitres.
"We had maybe eight megalitres which was below spec into the system, if you look at that it is not a lot after all the water we put in there.
"Now we've had a lot more water go through so we probably should be at the point where it's all okay now but NSW Health still isn't convinced."
With NSW Health floating the idea the alert could last for several weeks, Cr Dickerson said they've looked elsewhere to get the water tested in hopes it brings back some positive news.
"They've got these complicated calculations they are trying to do and say we need to get down to 0.1 per cent dilution factor but we are even arguing about that process in place there," he said.
"We've actually then not because NSW Health asked to but we think it is a good method would be if you are worried about crypto(sporidium) then test for it.
"That was the first question I asked when the whole thing started but they said they don't test for it.
Advertisement
"We can't do the testing here so we've organised for Sydney Water to do testing."
After more than a week of boiling water, Cr Dickerson said he believes if the tests come back with no cryptosporidium then things should be fine.
"We've tested multiple reservoirs, we'll have that testing back on Saturday morning," he said.
"That to me is a pretty clear indication if we don't have crypto(sporidium) in our reservoirs then for me personally it would be good to tell our community to stop boiling water."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.