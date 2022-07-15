A change to the superannuation rules came into effect from July 1 this year that allows many more people to add to their super. Up until June people aged 67 to 74 could only add to their super if they worked at least part time for part of the financial year.
From July 1 the requirement to meet the work test has been abolished unless the contributor is claiming a tax deduction. This now means that anyone under age 75 can put money in super, up to the $1.7 million limit.
Why would an older person want to put extra money in super? In order to invest in a tax-free environment. Once super balances up to the limit are converted into pensions there is no tax on the earnings in the account and no tax on the pension payments to the retiree.
Having a large proportion of a retiree's savings in a tax-free pension account makes a lot of sense. Up until now most people could not add further to their super once they reached age 67.
In fact the age limit was only raised from 65 a couple of years ago.
Super contributions associated with employment can build up substantial super balances. However lump sums from inheritances or the sale of properties, shares and some businesses after a person has retired could not previously be added to super. Now they can be, up to age 74.
The annual non-tax-deductible contribution limit is $110,000.
However people are allowed to bring forward two future years contributions so long as no further amounts are put in within three years. This allows a single amount of up to $330,000 to be contributed to super.
Having more money in a tax-free area is one reason to take advantage of this new rule. There is also another. Super account balances are made up of a taxable and a tax-free component. Most balances built up through employment have a large taxable component.
This does not affect the retiree during their lifetime but when they pass away there will be substantial tax to be paid by their beneficiaries. Typically this will be 15 per cent plus Medicare Levy. If the taxable component is say $300,000 the tax will be over $50,000.
This problem can be greatly reduced using the new rule. Anyone over age 65, or age 60 if retired, can draw lump sums out of their super. Withdrawals come out of the taxable and tax-free components in proportion. Contributions into super without claiming a tax deduction go into the tax-free component.
So, by taking money out of a super account and then putting it back in again, money is moved from the taxable component into the tax-free component. This means the retiree's beneficiaries will pay much less tax.
