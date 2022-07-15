Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Money Matters column with Russell Tym: Change to superannuation rules came into effect on July 1

By Money Matters by Russell Tym
July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MONEY MATTERS: Superannuation changes have been made. File photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

A change to the superannuation rules came into effect from July 1 this year that allows many more people to add to their super. Up until June people aged 67 to 74 could only add to their super if they worked at least part time for part of the financial year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.