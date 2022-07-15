A HEALTHY respect for a rival hitting its straps has CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer keeping his cards close to his chest heading into today's Peter McDonald Cup clash against Orange Hawks.
Narrow 28-22 winners when the clubs last met back in May, CYMS head into Saturday's local derby having sat out the last round with a bye while Hawks pulled off a confidence-boosting win over Parkes Spacemen.
"They're coming off a good win, we're coming off a bye so we've got to make sure we don't come out slow and lethargic, last bye we came out a bit slow," Mortimer said.
CYMS are ranked third on the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder while Hawks are at ninth in the 13-team combined Group 10 and 11 competition and a win today is critical for Hawks' season, something Mortimer is well aware off.
"We've got to get up for it, it's a big game and you can't take form too much into local derbies, they're a whole different beast," Mortimer said.
With that in mind, Mortimer has named a tentative line-up for the match but with several injury clouds, will wait until game day to finalise his starting 13, admitting he didn't want to give Hawks any hints.
Hawks coach Shane Rodney on the other hand said his side would be close to full strength for the match which has the potential to kick-start their drive towards finals football.
"This week I've been trying to remind our players that yes, it's a derby but ... the emotion of game got to them early on last time so I'm trying to take that out of this time, [treat it like] it's just another week," Rodney said.
In the May fixture, CYMS built an early three-try advantage, but Hawks brought the game back to level pegging before CYMS scored with seven minutes on the clock.
"The guys took a lot of confidence out of that but we're probably fielding a little bit different squad this time around and I'd like to think we've learned a few things over the last six week as well which will hopefully hold them in good stead," Rodney said.
But he was also mindful NRL premiership winning half-back Mortimer, who missed the May match, would be playing this time around.
"CYMS, with Daniel Mortimer leading them around, are a very classy side. I'm expecting it be a tough contest."
Apart from containing Mortimer's influence, Rodney would like to see his side keep their minds in the match for the full 80 minutes, saying concentration was probably lacking in the dying stages of the first derby.
"Lack of concentration in crucial moments," he said.
He's also banking on old heads like hooker and captain Alex Prout to keep his younger squad members focussed.
"He's a calming influence on them, he'll settle the boys down and get them around the park when we have too. Nathan Potts, he's like the glue in the team, he holds everyone together so, those boys do a really good job of helping the other fellas out.
"And also Rakai Tuheke, very experienced in the forwards. Probably those three are three that get us around the Park."
Mortimer said containing Hawks pack would go along way to securing a win on Saturday and also picked Tuheke is a pivotal player, along with Prout.
"It was a very physical game [last time] and they're always a very physical side. The middle of the field is usually where the battle is won and it's up to us backs to put the gloss on the end.
"They seem to go another 10 per cent. We've just got to try and match it and execute some of our plays well.
"We've just got to be wary of everyone I guess and at the same time focus on ourselves and doing our job."
Both club's will be wearing Indigenous-themed jumpers for the round with CYMS to auction their's after the match with money raised going to the Ngurang-gu Yalbilinya, an educational program for Indigenous boys.
Hawks will hands there's over the the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service.
First grade is the highlight of a bumper day of derby football at Wade Park, starting with the League Tag at 11am.
CYMS: 1 Lachie Munro, 2 Isaac Lettice, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Jordan Clarke, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer (cc), 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Curtis Cantwell, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Robbie Mortimer, 14 Josh Board, 15 Liam Wilson, 16 Nick Law, 17 Will Cusack.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Chris Anderson, 3 Jesse Buchan, 4 Waqasaqa Qiolevo, 18 Marika Turagaiviu, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Matt Boss, 8 Jackson Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout (c), 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Harry Gersbach, 13 Nathan Potts, 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Jared Brodrick, 16 Tom Blimka, 17 glen Maxwell, 19 Jack Middleton, 20 Toby Collins, 21 Marlin Pollack.
TODAY'S PROGRAM: 11am League tag, 12pm Under 18s, 1.15pm Reserve grade, 3pm First grade
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
