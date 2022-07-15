ORANGE Tigers are hoping Saturday's fortieth anniversary celebrations can spur the club to an unlikely, but desperately-needed first grade win over the competition benchmark side Bathurst Bushrangers.
The competition leading Bushrangers will travel to Waratah Sportsground on Saturday for the match against the fourth-placed Tigers, who are also celebrating Old Boys round.
Club secretary Kass Ings explained an Old Boys Reunion round has become a fixture each season for the Tigers and this year it was decided to combine it with the club's 40th anniversary celebrations.
It's a celebratory-boost coach Dean Price is hoping will bring out the best in his side.
"[Bathurst] are a very good side, they're a good side all round. I'm hoping that our forward zone ... we can take advantage of that and put a bit of scoreboard pressure on but they are a very strong side, as the ladder indicates," Price said.
Price is under no illusions as to the enormity of the task in front of his side if it is to make the semi-finals.
With six rounds to go, Tigers are running last on the ladder with eight points while the Bushrangers are undefeated with 36 points after nine rounds.
Price is hoping the return of Jacob Tyack, who will start in the backline, and forwards Zac Cullis and Ben Maher, will help his side's cause on Saturday.
"Ben Maher as an on-ball forward rotation. He's a really good asset to have back in the squad," Price said.
Price said the side was looking forward to the round.
"It's been something I've been talking to the squad about, it's a big day not just for our season, but for the club. A win this weekend puts us in a real good position for finals contention. If not, it's going to make a tough run home but it still doesn't rule us out finals.
"But it would be good to entertain the Old Boys coming a long with a really good game of footy. A close one at the end of the day would be really good.
"We've had our had our ups and downs with the Bushies, it was a 20 point loss the first time but since then the margin has stretched a bit but we have shown we can keep with them for a period."
"We've just got to make sure that's for four quarters tomorrow and we're in with a chance."
Club stalwart Marty Fahy, who joined the Tigers 1983, will be one of the Old Boys watching Saturday's fixtures and he said he was proud of the way the club had grown from one first grade side back in 1982, to becoming the backbone of the Central West AFL with 104 juniors on its books.
The club also boasts a strong womens cohort after it was added in 2015 while the formation of the Old Boys, who recently raised the funds for a game-day shelter, followed in 2017.
Ms Ings said the club's highlight was arguably beating upsetting Bathurst in the 2013 grand final and then backing that up with Flag wins in 2014 and 15.
Tigers will wear a heritage jumper, which features its inception colours of orange and black, for Saturday's games.
"We've also won 26 league best and fairest across all grades," she said.
The 26 league best and fairest are: 1983 R. Brown, 1984 D. Begg, 1987 R. Tremberth, 1993 Mark Byrne, 1995 Steve May,1995 Frank Weymouth (reserves), 1996 Mark Byrne, 1996 Cameron Cleary (res), 1996 J. Tesselaar (res), 1998 D. Clark, 1999 A.McLeod, 2001 Nic Freedman (Res), 2002 Roy Jacques, 2004 Nathan Fitzpatrick (res), 2005 Daniel Sadler (17s), 2007 Jedd McDonell (14s), 2008 Jayden Phillips (14s), 2013 Peter Byrne (11s), 2013 Andrew Ryan (17s), 2015 Charlie Kemp (12s), 2018 Liam Constance (14s), 2018 Nate Constance (12s), 2018 Gemma Gailey (youth girls), 2019 Harvey Shephard (12s), 2020 Elizabeth Gibson (youth girls), 2021 Harvey Shephard (14s).
TIGERS FIRST GRADE (bounce at 2.15pm): S Proudfoot, B Maher, D Bush, J Nelder, N Modra, C Hunt, P Byrne (c), W Arnold K Phillips, T Hannus, B Cussans, S Burley, K Laing, J Tyack, J Armstrong, A Easey.
Games start at 11am with reserves, 12:30 for womens, 2:15 for first grade.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
