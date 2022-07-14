Central Western Daily
Central West photographers to star in Wiradjuri collaboration at Orange Regional Museum

By At the Museum by Mary-Elizabeth Andrews
July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
SHARING CULTURE: Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri Stories of the Night Sky will be the next exhibition at Orange Regional Museum. Photo: SUPPLIED

This weekend is your last chance to catch How Cities Work, our popular hands-on kids exhibition from Sydney Living Museums in partnership with Lonely Planet Kids at Orange Regional Museum.

