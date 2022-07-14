This weekend is your last chance to catch How Cities Work, our popular hands-on kids exhibition from Sydney Living Museums in partnership with Lonely Planet Kids at Orange Regional Museum.
We'll be packing up the exhibition from Monday in order to bring you a brand-new local project.
On display from Saturday, August 6, Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri Stories of the Night Sky is an Indigenous-led project that draws on tens of thousands of years of cultural tradition and knowledge.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected.
Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country.
Mulaa Giilang features stunning night sky photography, much of it taken by Central West photographers, and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world.
We're extremely honoured to present this exhibition, which includes collaboration with Wiradjuri Elders, knowledge holders and creative talent. Why not join us at the Museum for our special opening night event on Friday, August 5 from 6pm? This free event includes refreshments and grazing platters and a first look at the exhibition. Bookings can be made via Eventbrite and everyone is welcome.
Looking ahead, we're planning for our annual NAIDOC Week exhibition, opening in late October to coincide with Orange NAIDOC Week.
This year's theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up and we're working with the Orange NAIDOC Week Committee to profile people and organisations from our local Indigenous community who have made contributions or achievements across a range of fields from community to sport, education, science, environment, art and culture.
If you know someone you'd like to nominate to be involved, we'd love to hear from you. Nomination forms are available at Orange Regional Museum and Orange City Council Customer Service. Nominations close Monday, August 1.
In the meantime, the local history exhibition Inherit is open daily 9am-4pm and you can also catch More than Tea and Scones, a celebration of our local CWA branches in the organisation's centenary year. Entry is free.
