JUST ONE kick made all of the difference between win or lose, with the Warriors league tag girls going down to Oberon last weekend, by the narrowest of margins.
"It was deflating [the loss], especially because it was our ladies day last weekend and the girls were on a high," Orange United Warriors League Tag coach, Jason French said.
Advertisement
"But we just didn't manage to put it together on the day."
Leading the scoreboard 10 to nil at half-time, Warriors returned to the field with some breathing room against Round 10 opponents, Oberon Tigers.
Dominance, however, was short-lived, following a defensive regathering from Tigers - and two quick, consecutive tries locking the board at 10 points a piece.
"We'd had an unlucky, disallowed try before that, as well ... but that's rugby league, you just have to go with the decisions," French said, "but that took a little out of the girls."
At two minutes to full-time, Tiger's fullback, Menzi White bolted down the paddock, kicking a successful field goal.
Warriors lost the game by a single point, with the scoreboard reading 11-10, Tigers' way.
Though, with the girls headed to Bathurst this weekend, Warriors' heads have since lifted - with "playing their own game" staying front-of-mind for the competitive, and now fired-up, tag side.
With Orange United and CSU Mungoes sides on seven wins and three losses each, 14 points tie either team on the ladder - both squads will be hungry for victory in Round 11 at Diggings Oval on Saturday.
While CSU is in fourth spot, Warriors sit just above in third position.
So, the pressure is on.
"Due to unavailability and a couple of injuries from our last game, I've had to make a couple of forced changes with positions," French said.
"But we've called on some good depth within the club, so hopefully we'll be coming away from Bathurst with two points this weekend.
With only four rounds of the Woodbridge Cup competition left before finals kick off, it's "pretty vital" that the Warriors remain on-point when it comes to on-field tempo.
French said the squad had also set a mid-season goal together, with plans to look at finishing in the top four this year.
Advertisement
"I've made some positional changes this year for the betterment of the whole team and it's taken a little time to adapt for some of them, but we've showed it [that rhythm] in patches throughout the year," French said.
... I've got all of the confidence in them; they can do it.- Warriors' coach, Jason French
"We haven't really played to our full potential this year, but we haven't had any really big losses either.
"It's more the mental side of things with the ladies; they can get a bit down on themselves if we're not doing the little things right, so, we've just got to keep our heads up - keep playing our game."
"And they're aware of it - especially going into the backend of the season - and we're getting there now."
Ladder congestion in the 2022 competition also means it could still be anyone's game, which French is well-aware of.
Advertisement
Though, he's also watched the squad turn things around quickly during games throughout the season, and is confident they'll continue to hold their own.
"There's teams that are outside of the eight now, that could still make the top eight in the last four rounds," French said.
"We went from second last week down to third, but if we had a loss this week - and if a couple of other teams win their games - we could be sitting as low as six after one round, because that's how tight the competition is this year.
"So, I think we need to win two, maybe three games to hold onto that third or fourth spot."
Regardless of the squad not having "put it together consistently" at each and every match, the Warriors girls are still looking like strong contenders across the 12-team competition.
Advertisement
Putting the little things behind them, moving forward, and enjoying footy, French said, is what he knows can take them the distance.
"I just want to take the pressure out of winning every game and get back to having fun, because I think it'll help us for that 60 minutes and we'll have a much better performance," he said.
"We've talked about it at training and everyone knows what they have to do; they play their best that way as well, when we play our game.
"And they'll be up for it this weekend."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.