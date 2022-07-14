The Orange Winter Fire Festival will be bigger and brighter this year with a $220,000 cash injection from the NSW Government for free events in Robertson Park.
Co-hosted by Orange, Blayney and Cabonne councils along with Orange360, the Winter Fire Festival will run from August 5-14, showcasing Orange and surrounds at its winter best.
Orange City Council received $287,582 through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, supporting the economic and social recovery of regional NSW by funding local community events. The remaining funds will go towards a New Year's Eve event.
The financial boost will enable Orange City Council to offer a nine-day program of free live performances and experiences at the Winter Fire Festival in the park, to complement events being held around the Orange, Cabonne and Blayney shires.
The free Robertson Park component of the festival will offer performances for all ages, including circus, magic, comedy, cabaret and (after dark) burlesque in the 'Kazador' a 150-seat Spiegeltent, as well as the Café de Rude, offering pre-and post-performance food and drinks, and live music.
There will be a Circus Drop Zone, including Have a Go Trapeze and professional aerial shows, as well as a lantern-making workshops for children.
A closing event will be held on Saturday, August 13, featuring a lantern parade from the Southcourt to Robertson Park, fire sculpting, fire shows, fire pits, marshmallow roasting, glhwein (heated wine) and hearty winter cuisine.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling encouraged everyone to support the Winter Fire Festival in the Park.
"Regional communities have had it tough the past couple of years, and this funding will enable us to provide an affordable, enjoyable experience for Orange families in Robertson Park and support local business," he said.
"There's plenty we can do as a community during the colder months, so I encourage everyone to rug up, come down to Robertson Park and celebrate everything that makes our city and our region unique in winter."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole was pleased to see community gatherings back on the calendar.
"Gone are the winters spent hibernating, now it is one of regional NSWs most anticipated seasons thanks to fantastic events such as Winter Fire Festival," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program is about bringing the community back together, showcasing local talent and produce and boosting the economy with these drawcard events."
The Spiegeltent will host performances over the two weekends of the Winter Fire Festival, August 6-7 and August 11-14 and the council is offering local businesses the opportunity to take over the tent during the week, from August 8-10.
The Spiegeltent will also be a blank canvas for people wanting to host an event, a corporate night, a workshop, or pitch ideas and it will be a free venue for businessed to utilise, day or night, on those dates.
The council is also looking for a local licensed business or hospitality operator to lease and manage Café de Rude in Robertson Park over the two weekends of the festival.
Contact the council's events team for further information, email events@orange.nsw.gov.au or phone 6393 8000.
Although the events are free, bookings are essential. The free tickets for the Kazador are available at https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/winter-fire-festival.
