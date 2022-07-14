Authority is one of the important issues in management of a service, business, community, or church.
Authority is one of the first issues that helps in establishing order or the boundaries of action we can undertake within the scope of the business or activity so there is integrity and safety in transactions and understandings.
It is important to resolve early, as issues of how things are seen and done can fester and undermine your purpose, persona, and profit. Managing your authority is important for Australians. We as a people are sensitive to its misuse and blessed when used well.
The early church was a community under authority, a community that was also filled with the Holy Spirit and joy. So, there was some disturbance when a group of Jewish Christians arrive at a church in Antioch with a message that went, "Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses you cannot be saved." This was their opinion and troubled people's minds in this new community, the church. The church being founded on Jesus Christ and the Apostles.
This group of Jewish men were confronted for the wellbeing of the church, about what was true and what was not. The issue decided by the Apostles in Jerusalem, the foundation of the church. They made clear to these Jews that it is, "through the grace of our Lord Jesus we are saved whether Jew or non-Jew."
This is how we became part of the church. The outcome was relayed in a letter and there was gladness and encouragement.
This group had gone out without authorisation, i.e. checking with those given responsibility for the integrity of the church community, its life and message. They took it upon themselves and were not on the same page in what they said and did.
