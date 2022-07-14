Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Orange and Cabonne councils called on to act to protect endangered greater gliders on Mount Canobolas

By Earth First by Nick King
July 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENDANGERED: Greater gliders at Mount Canobolas. Photo: NIGEL HOBDEN

The greater glider is an adorable fluffy possum the size of a cat. It has membranes that enable it to glide for up to 100 metres.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.