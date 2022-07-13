Central Western Daily

Taxi prices set to rise, as surging inflation puts pressure on transport minister

William Davis
By William Davis
July 13 2022 - 6:29pm
Chairman of Orange taxis, Darryl Curran. Photo: CENTRAL WESTERN DAILY.

The cost of hailing a cab in Orange could be set to increase for the first time since 2014, as inflation pressures squeeze the industry.

Local News

