The cost of hailing a cab in Orange could be set to increase for the first time since 2014, as inflation pressures squeeze the industry.
Fuel, tyre, and vehicle prices surged in recent months; primarily due to supply chain disruptions following the COVID19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
All 30 registered taxi licences in Orange are independently owned, completing almost 300,000 trips every year between them.
According to the chairman of Orange taxis, Darryl Curran, fares set nearly a decade ago aren't keeping up with these recent cost increases.
"All the rideshare guys were able to put their prices up overnight, but we've been asking for a fare increase for months," Mr Curran said.
Fuel historically accounted for about 10 per cent of total operating costs, according to Mr Curran. In 2022 it reached to 20 per cent.
New and used car prices have meanwhile increased by close to 50 per cent, while wait times for popular models have blown out to up to 12 months.
"In Orange we have a rule where we have an eight year limit on vehicles, [but we're having to reconsider] because we just can't get new cars," Mr Curran said.
Unlike rideshare prices - which can change minute-to-minute - rank and hail taxi fares are fixed, and set by the NSW department of transport.
Currently daytime prices comprise a $4.10 flag fall, $2.26 kilometres for the first 12 kilometres, and $3.13 per kilometre after that.
Travelling in traffic - rare in Orange - is charged at 96 cents per minute, while night time rides are slightly more expensive.
The NSW taxi council has approached transport minister David Elliott for a fare increase "to go some way to covering increased costs."
"We provide an excellent service ... It's important that the government regulates our prices, but we've just got to get rid of the red tape," Mr Curran said.
