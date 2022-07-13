Central Western Daily
Updated

Cabonne Council reopens Mount Canbolas access roads, morning after they were closed due to inclement weather

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 1:55am, first published July 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN: Access roads to Mount Canobolas have reopened. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Access roads to Mount Canobolas have reopened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.