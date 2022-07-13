Access roads to Mount Canobolas have reopened.
Cabonne Council made the decision to close the road due to predicted inclement weather at 4pm on Wednesday but revised that decision at 11am on Thursday.
Advertisement
However, the council is warning people that a small amount of ice remained on the southern side of Mount Canobolas on Thursday morning.
The closure was from the intersection of Mount Canobolas Road and Old Canobolas to the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service summit gate, which remains closed for the car park upgrade on the summit.
Mount Canobolas Road from the Teahouse to Old Canobolas Road remains open at this stage.
An inspection of the road will be undertaken on Thursday morning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Thursday is predicted to be sunny in Orange with temperatures to range from -1 to 9 degrees.
However, on Friday and Saturday the temperature will drop to -4 degrees on both days with maximums of 9 degrees.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds are expected during Wednesday evening and early Thursday.
Areas likely to be affected include the Central Tablelands.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
However, conditions should improve later on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the temperature dropped to 2.1 degress at 12.30am but had a feels-like temperature of -4 at 10.47am and the maximum failed to reach 4 degrees with 1.6 millimetres of rain by 5.50pm.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.