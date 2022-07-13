Access roads to Mount Canobolas are closed.
Cabonne Council closed the roads at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon due to predicted inclement weather.
The closure is from the intersection of Mount Canobolas Road and Old Canobolas to the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service summit gate, which is closed for the car park upgrade.
Mount Canobolas Road from the Teahouse to Old Canobolas Road remains open at this stage.
An inspection of the road will be undertaken on Thursday morning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Thursday is predicted to be sunny in Orange with temperatures to range from -1 to 9 degrees.
However, on Friday and Saturday the temperature will drop to -4 degrees on both days with maximums of 9 degrees.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds are expected during Wednesday evening and early Thursday.
Areas likely to be affected include the Central Tablelands.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
However, conditions should improve later on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the temperature dropped to 2.1 degress at 12.30am but had a feels-like temperature of -4 at 10.47am and the maximum failed to reach 4 degrees with 1.6 millimetres of rain by 5.50pm.
