"THERE'S a saying art for art's sake," Orange artist Joy Engelman says.
"I never understood what that meant until I lived as an artist. Then I realised art is for art's sake. You do it because you love it and it's a passion. If you do it to make money. Forget it."
Advertisement
Art is Joy's passion. For most of her 72 years the life-long Orange resident has set about developing a unique and recognisable style that has made her contemporary landscapes popular not only in Australia, but overseas.
She has exhibited locally, nationally and internationally with one of the highlights of her career earning a Medici medal at the Florence Biennale for her 2007 work Sacred Place.
The work is rich in the warm colours of the arid western NSW landscape Engelman has built her artistic style around, a landscape where she feels her creativity flourishes.
"Art was my passion and it's been the single thread that's kept my life together. If you string my life out it's art events and everything else hangs off that," she said.
Joy Engelman is a fifth generation Orange residents with her father a railway man and her mother university educated in music.
"My grandmother was a musician and educated through uni as well, so there's a long-line of university-rared women," she said agreeing that's probably where her artistic bent originated.
"There are lot of pianists and poets and things in the family history including on my father's side a couple of puppeteers - two women who used to travel around Norway with their puppet show."
Engelman followed the university path and enrolled in an arts degree but realised it wasn't for her and dropped out but that didn't stop her adding 'letters' to her name.
"I always say I'm Joy Engelman, D. O. Drop out," she said jokes adding she's been told only an artist could get away with that cheeky, irreverent sense of humour.
Art may be the thread of her life but it's only been in the last seven or so year's Engelman has been fully immersed in her passion.
Along the way she's spent time working in milk and bread delivery, was manageress of Fletcher Jones when it opened a branch in Orange, worked with a local optometrist and then took on a job as an economic development officer with Cabonne Council.
In that role she was recognised with an award for innovation in local government in 2000 but a doctor's ultimatum followed, leading to her retirement at 50 with serious heart problems.
The tough ultimatum
"The doctor said you've got two choices, stay at work and drop dead at your desk one day or go home and relax and do what you want to do. So I turned my passion into a business," she said.
Tutoring and selling was part of it and that's when she says she learned more about the monetary value of pursuing her passion.
Advertisement
"I learned just how much it costs to be an artist because all of a sudden I had to count it.
"That was eye opening I can tell you because it pretty much costs you a lot. I could have bought a house twice I think with the money it's cost me to be an artist," she said adding that one of the reason she bristles when people make offhand comments on the cost of works.
"People say how long did it take to paint that painting? Well, I always say it took a lifetime and they get a bit upset," she said.
"You can't count the value of an artists work in hours that it takes to paint because it's all about the hours you've spent sitting in a landscape looking or staring at a photo, or seeing beyond the reality to what you want to paint.
"You can't add in the hours you've spent learning how to move a brush a particular way, how to mix a colour. It comes back to brush mileage. There's a lifetime of training and dedication to get to the point your at, to develop your style, your vision, your CV."
Advertisement
Engelman has exhibited in Europe, North American and most recently in Mexico where she was invited to participate in Cancun's Maya Museum's Water is Life exhibition.
She sent a work titled Riversong, a four panel piece interpreting the Murray River's decline which she said enabled her to make a statement on Australia's issues with climate and water.
"I am an environmental artists. I believe as humans we are exaggerating what the earth is naturally doing, that's how I see it," she said.
The COVID cage
Sharing her love of Australia's unique and striking desert landscapes has always been close to Joy's heart and she has enjoyed taking groups of artists to the outback's Lake Mungo and Arkaroola twice a year.
Advertisement
But when COVID struck in early 2020, she admits she struggled.
"I found COVID extremely difficult because I had been travelling the outback all my life," she said, describing herself as a caged animal during that time.
"It really affected me. I got in the car and kept driving quite often I did a 100 kilometres a day. We weren't supposed to go outside five kilometres. I just had to."
Visits to Mount Canobolas helped but she yearned for the pinks, reds and yellows of the desert pallet while she also found herself counselling fellow artists, family and friends battling their own lockdown demons.
"I tend to be a calm centre they were ringing me because they were in distress. I was too accessible in some ways and I spent most of my time fielding, in one week, the worst week... I fielded eight people who were suicidal that week.
"In the end I told the universe, enough!"
Advertisement
Notes in colour
To produce her work, Engelman immerses herself in her subject environment for hours.
As a contemporary landscape artist, the colours are the important form in her work and she says her eyes tend to register bright, vibrant, warm tones above others.
"Sometimes I take an easel, mostly I take notebooks and I sit and do what I call field notes, little sketches because I find the camera never picks up the true colours and somehow I miss the point of what I'm actually looking at no matter how hard I try with a camera.
"I sit there and I paint and use the water colour pencils to get the right colour I want. So when I come back I've got a reference, I can look at a photo of the spot and I can look at my field note of the spot and get a real feel of it."
Influenced by Sidney Nolan and Eric Minchin, Engelman has painted all over Australia and reckons she is one of just a handful of Australian painters who focus on the desert, and one of even fewer women who have done so for such a long time.
Advertisement
But she says that trend has changed thanks to Government tourism initiatives to boost tourism post-COVID.
"Now everyone paints it which is great."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.