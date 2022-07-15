Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Orange's Joy Engelman on her love affair with the outback and its desert beauty

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESERT LIFE: Artist Joy Engelman with some of her works. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

"THERE'S a saying art for art's sake," Orange artist Joy Engelman says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.