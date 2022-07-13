Central Western Daily

Orange Thunder's Caitlin and Hailey Prestwidge, Josie Clarke, Jack Dean and Demi Owens ready to touch base with National selectors

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATIONAL SQUAD: Hailey Prestwidge, Jack Dean, Josie Clarke and Caitlin Prestwidge have been named in Touch Football Australia's youth squads. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

FIVE Orange Thunder players have put themselves in the running for selection in Touch Football Australia youth sides, in readiness for the sport's return to international competition in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.