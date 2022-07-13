FIVE Orange Thunder players have put themselves in the running for selection in Touch Football Australia youth sides, in readiness for the sport's return to international competition in 2023.
Hailey and Caitlin Prestwidge, Josie Clarke, Demi Owens and Jack Dean will travel to the Gold Coast later this month where they will join national under 20 and under 18 squads for three days of intensive training.
Orange Thunder's Joel Begnell has also been appointed as coach of the Australian under 20 mixed side.
Following the camp, which is based at Runaway Bay, Touch Football Australia will host a final trial early next year before its Pain Away Australian Emus mens, womens and mixed teams in the under 20 and 18 age divisions are announced.
The squads currently number around 30 players.
It's the second time the Prestwidge sisters and Clarke have earned a national squad berth after being named in the 18s last year but when COVID shut sport down nothing eventuated.
This year they are stepping up to the 20s and the girls admitted that was 'scary'.
"We're at the younger end," Clarke said.
At five players and a coach, it's the biggest Thunder cohort to advance to national identification level and comes after a series of regional and state leadup events including representing regional outfit the Suns in National Touch league.
One of Orange touch's stalwarts, Begnell's input into the players' advancement is well documented.
"It's a great reward for the players, to recognised their effort and achievements," he said, commenting on the players' selection.
"It shows that there's a clear pathway for kids in the area who wish to play and enjoy touch and reach the highest level in the sport."
The girls said gaining experience was one their goals after missing out last year while Dean is looking forward to seeing what's involved.
"I didn't really know I was getting picked so it was a bit of a surprise," he said.
The group aren't strangers to representative honours with Caitlin Prestwidge and Hailey Prestwidge picked in the NSW Combined High Schools under 18 girls team earlier this month.
Owens was named in the Combined Catholics Schools Under 18s while Clarke was picked in the NSW Independent Schools team.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
