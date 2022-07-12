ORANGE Tigers will head into this weekend's club milestone match with a confidence-boosting win under their belts from the Central West AFL's round nine clash on Saturday.
Coach Dean Price said the 12-8-80 to 11-6-72 win over third-placed Bathurst Giants put the Tigers into a good frame of mind heading into this weekend's 40th anniversary clash against competition heavyweights, Bathurst Bushrangers.
The Orange club, one of the Central Western AFL league's founding outfits 40 years ago, will wear heritage jerseys for a fixture they enter as definite underdogs considering the Bushrangers are leading the four-team competition on 36 points, while the Tigers are languishing in fourth with 8 points.
But Price said his side has not written off its goal of making the three-team semi finals, with six rounds remaining.
"[Bushrangers] haven't been beaten this year, it would be a huge upset if we can manage it," Price admitted but added Saturday's match against the Giants showed there was potential.
Saturday's round at Waratah was just the second win Tigers have pulled off this year and came after the Orange side led at each break by a slim margin.
"My chat with the boys was just to concentrate on winning each quarter and break it down to each quarter, they could definitely see that we were a strong chance of getting the win and it sort of sparked the boys up to dig a bit deeper," Price said.
"Breaking it down to quarter by quarter and concentrating on what was in front of us for that quarter, it ended up working for us. The boys played really good footy, really good Tigers footy."
Forwards Jake Bates and Darren Bush both kicked triples for the Tigers.
"They did have good games, they set that forward structure up really well and we really hit our targets," Price said but added the structure through the centre was also improved.
Skipper Peter Byrne at rover was an asset in the middle while Cal Hunt also rucked well.
"It was an all-round performance, the backline was rock solid, we shut a lot of the inside 50s down and cleared them so definitely a mention to the backline,
"But there was just that whole team structure, everyone paid their part and everyone took a bit of ownership and accountability."
Despite the win, Tigers remain adrift three points adrift of the third placed Giants and Price is eyeing their spot on the ladder to snare a finals berth.
"It's definitely not out of our hands yet, there's still opportunities but it's going to be a tough fight through the back end of the season. We need a couple more wins and we might need a few results to go our way."
"It's been a long time in the making to get over the Giants, we've always been there-abouts"
The match had an emotional aspect for the Giants with Fergus Mann making his CWAFL debut for the club.
The brother of Oscar Mann, who passed away in the pre-season, Fergus Mann wore the number 27 jumper for the match, the same number his brother had worn for the Giants.
"It was really good, he wore his brother's number which was a really special moment for us," Giants coach Mark Kennedy said.
"We gave it to him at training on Wednesday night, he wears it in ressies, but I thought it was a good moment for him to wear it making his first grade debut."
Mann also marked his debut by kicking two majors.
The Tigers led by five at the first change while at the long break the hosts were still in front at 5-4-34 to 4-5-29.
There were less than two kicks in it with a quarter to play and the Tigers began that final term well, booting three quick majors.
The Giants rallied and came back at the Tigers, but the hosts held on to win by eight and keep its hopes of finals football alive.
Though beaten there were good signs for the Giants. Kennedy was pleased with the efforts of his back line and was impressed with what Leigh Monaghan did inside their attacking 50.
ORANGE TIGERS 12-8-80 (Jake Bates 3, Darren Bush 3, Tyson Hannus 2, Callun Hunt, Sam Proudfoot, Jayden Beath, Bradley Cussans) defeated BATHURST GIANTS 11-6-72 (Bailey Brien 5, Leigh Monaghan 2, Fergus Mann 2, Paul Jenkins, Liam Cooke)
