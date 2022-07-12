Central Western Daily

Orange Tigers coach Dean Price primes his side for unlikely anniversary upset

By Anya Whitelaw, Kate Bowyer
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORANGE Tigers will head into this weekend's club milestone match with a confidence-boosting win under their belts from the Central West AFL's round nine clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.