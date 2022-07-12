PLAYING sports is as much a mental game as it physical, with the Orange CYMS' coach hoping their first victory on the weekend, will strengthen the squad's athletic mindset.
Rookies to the Western Premier League this year, the CYMS crew, made up of mostly young players, has an average age range of 19 to 20-year-old WPL colts across the board.
With this in mind, the boys' coach, Matt Roberts said the club were well-aware from the get-go that maturity and mindset would both be key factors for the season.
"We knew as a club that this year, the mental side of it was going to be our biggest hurdle," Roberts said.
"The majority of the squad haven't played at this level before and with being a new club in the competition as well, there was always going to be pressure on these young blokes' shoulders."
From the 11 teams across the league, CYMS are currently sitting in at 10th spots with six points after eight losses and three draws.
More recently, though, they've just had a '1' slip into the 'W' channel for the first time.
Following a lot of grit, endurance, and a good ball from Will Bennett hitting the back of the net, Orange CYMS nabbed one pretty special victory on Saturday.
"It's been a pretty lean month with troops, so it was nice to finally get some numbers back, put a performance on and get a win," Roberts said.
"We had a fair it of possession just before half-time and we had a few chances [at goal] as well, so it was nice to go back in at half-time with a bit of reward for that effort.
"It was nerve-racking at the back end and to be honest, I have to give credit to Mudgee - they were down on troops as well - but, we've been in the same situation this year, so we've had our fair share."
With less than optimal pre-season circumstances, several Orange CYMS players have been recovering from some longer-term injuries.
"We only got Max Powell back last week, who had to have knee surgery pre-season, and we've had three or four other guys out with torn calves, busted ankles - not your 'normal' one to two week injuries," Roberts said.
"Obviously being our first year and with quite a young squad, we knew it was always going to be an uphill battle and a tough one for us this year, but I feel like our last five weeks overall haven't been too bad at all.
"We've had a few hiccups, but we're growing into the season; I knew it was going to take time, so it's all about momentum now."
Sporadically, Roberts said when things haven't gone their way in the past, the team tend to "drop their bundle" and the game tends to get away from the CYMS boys a bit.
"It's flat-out for the full 90 minutes, which is something I've stressed from day one, and you've got to put in for every minute you're out there," he said.
"Until you're out there at this level, it's hard to get these kids to understand that you don't get time to switch off and you don't get time to relax."
Though, during the last month, their coach said the squad has really "turned a corner."
"Whenever something does go wrong now, we pick ourselves straight back up and keep going," Roberts said.
We've had a few hiccups, but we're growing into the season; I knew it was going to take time, so it's all about momentum now.- Orange CYMS WPL coach, Matt Roberts
"So, the attitude within the group, and the fight and determination to play the full 90 [minutes], has really turned a corner."
Hopeful to "jag a few more" wins and to continue building the confidence from here out, Roberts said that while the squad didn't exactly know what they were in for at the beginning, they're certainly on their way now.
"I knew that maturity was going to be our thing and it was always going to take time - it took a little bit more time than I would've liked," Roberts laughed.
"But when you throw in every situation - like COVID, injuries, you name it - we've had our fair whack of it, as well.
"If this year holds us in good stead for the future though, and if they keep this momentum going from now, then, this year's going to be worth it."
In the next match of the 22-round competition, Orange CYMS will go head-to-head this weekend, July 16 for Round 15 against Macquarie United - with Dubbo's current wooden spooner's only just going down 8-1 to Orange Waratahs last weekend.
Saturday's away game will kick-off at 5pm at Victoria Park in Dubbo.
