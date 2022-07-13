With the local property market still experiencing a boom, real estate agencies and property managers are continuing to grow their teams to keep up with demand while maintaining expected levels of customer service. Recently, the residential team at Ray White Emms Mooney in Orange were excited to have two new faces join their team, with the addition of Brooke Tonkin and James Taylor.
A spokesperson for Ray White Emms Mooney said that it was great to have Brooke and James on board with the couple proving to be a dynamic and energetic team with 12 years of combined experience in sales and property management.
"Both Brooke and James are born and raised in the Orange region which provides them with a wealth of local knowledge and up to date insight into the current real estate market across the region," they said. "They boast an enthusiastic approach, coupled with a passion for success, all while ensuring their clients receive premium service and results."
Clients can be sure that Brooke and James first and foremost pride themselves on being helpful, honest and genuine with all who engage their services. Their traits ensure long lasting client relationships are formed and the experience of selling or buying through Ray White Emms Mooney Orange is one to be remembered, referred and recommended.
Those looking to to find out how the dynamic duo can assist with any residential and lifestyle sales, can contact the dynamic duo by calling Brooke Tonkin on 0400 286 541 or James Taylor 0457 792 800.
