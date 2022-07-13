Central Western Daily

Fresh faces in local real estate

July 13 2022 - 11:00pm
DYNAMIC DUO: Real estate professionals, Brooke Tonkin and James Taylor, are the latest agents to join the experienced Ray White Emms Mooney residential team in Orange. Photo: Supplied

With the local property market still experiencing a boom, real estate agencies and property managers are continuing to grow their teams to keep up with demand while maintaining expected levels of customer service. Recently, the residential team at Ray White Emms Mooney in Orange were excited to have two new faces join their team, with the addition of Brooke Tonkin and James Taylor.

