AN outstanding defensive effort anchored by goalkeeper Riley Peters was the foundation Orange built an under 13 girls state championship win on last weekend.
Orange sent two teams to the three-day tournament in Bathurst, claiming the division 2 title while the younger development side, Orange Black, made the semi-finals of division 3.
Advertisement
And the future looks good for next year's tilt at the division 1 championship, with Peters, who conceded just two goals (one a penalty stroke), one of three youngsters in the Orange 1 side who had to be given permission to play due to their young age.
Orange 1 opened its tournament on Friday with a 1-1 win over New England but improved on that with a 4-0 trouncing of Southern Highlands.
On Saturday, the side backed up its steady start with a 2-0 win over Sydney East and went into its final pool game against Coffs Coast keen to secure a three-goal win which would place them on top of the pool
Manager Jenny Olsson said the side rose to the occasion, winning 4-1 to set up a semi final against pool B's second-place side Tamworth.
"Tamworth were very tough," Olsson said describing a dour 0-0 match against the northern NSW side, with the stalemate enough to get Orange through to the final, courtesy of its pool A win.
The final was a one-goal affair with Ellie Olsson potting a penalty corner about seven minutes into the second half after which the side scrambled in defence to hang on in a thriller.
"Riley Peters was outstanding, she's still under 11s but made some amazing saves against Tamworth to keep us in that game," Olsson said.
Olsson said the two others 'babies' in the side, Phoebe Lyons and Paxton Buckerfield, who were recently selected in the NSW Primary School Sports Association side along with teammate Milly Olsson, also played well in a cohesive team effort.
"We just had a great all-round team. We had 13 players, so we had two subs, we just had a great bunch of kids that took in everything that [coach Matt Lyons] said and just executed really well," Olsson said.
'Senior' players Lydia Allcorn at striker and Ellie Olsen in the midfield also played roles reflective of their selection in last year's under 13 state squad.
"We trained quite hard leading up with a trial game, they trained hard and they deserved the win, we're proud of them."
The win means Orange has earned a promotion to division 1 for next year's tournament and while almost half of the girls will move to the next age division, Olsson said the performance of the Orange Black side proved there was plenty of talent to draw on.
The development side made it to their division semi-final where they were defeated 4-1 by Nepean, who went on the win the grade.
Advertisement
The girls started their tournament with a tough 1-1 draw against Metro South West 2, before defeating Wagga Wagga (1-0) and North West Sydney 2 (2-0). That was followed by another draw with Northern Beaches 3 (1-1). Their only pool loss was to Port Macquarie Hastings, going down 1-0.
Coach Jodie Williamson said her team's performance was showed enormous potential for next year.
Annabelle Griffiths had a strong tournament in defence while Layne Mills led the way in attack.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.