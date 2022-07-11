Central Western Daily

Team manager Jenny Olsson delighted with Orange under 13 girls hockey success

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 11 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LITTLE CHAMPIONS: Orange won division 2 of the NSW under 13 girls championship at Bathurst on the weekend. Back Matt Lyons (coach), Ellie Olsson (captain), Abbie Lyons (vice captain), Olivia Hobbs, Zoe Strahorn, Clare Wood, Lisa Brand, Riley Peters (GK), Karlee Bell (Assistant Coach). Front row: Lydia Allcorn, Paxton Buckerfield, Phoebe Lyons, Indy Vandervelde, Milly Olsson and Laura Lapins. Photo Hockey NSW-Click In Focus.

AN outstanding defensive effort anchored by goalkeeper Riley Peters was the foundation Orange built an under 13 girls state championship win on last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.