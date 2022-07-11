CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday, Jude was at Waratah's for the Orange Tigers V Bathurst Giants men's and women's Central West AFL match-ups. The Emus V Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Cup rugby at Endeavour Oval as well as the Torie Finnane charity game. Orange United Warriors V Oberon Tigers were at Wade Park. CYMS took on Mudgee at Jack Brabham park and Orange Waratah's took on Macquarie at home for the Western Premier League soccer.
