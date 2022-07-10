Central Western Daily

Charles Sturt University academic Dr Bede Harris discusses US gun rights

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 10 2022 - 9:30pm
Charles Sturt University senior lecturer in law and law discipline head Dr Bede Harris [inset] said the complicated matter of the US constitution's Second Amendment continues to prevent significant gun reform in the country.

With recent massacres once again opening debate around gun control in the United States, a Charles Sturt University expert in constitutional law said the country faces greater obstacles in tackling firearm violence.

Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

