Mind your business column, Central West Gym Sports hosts open day for ninja warrior type course

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 11 2022 - 7:00am
NINJA WORKOUT: Isobell Brindley and Issy Taylor on the new equipment at Central West Gym Sports. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Children will be able to try out a Ninja Warrior style workout space, complete with three different sized warped walls at Central West Gym Sports on Saturday.

