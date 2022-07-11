Children will be able to try out a Ninja Warrior style workout space, complete with three different sized warped walls at Central West Gym Sports on Saturday.
The Barrett Court gym will host an open day on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the ninja gym equipment that was purchased as part of a $153,000 government grant.
Ninja Program coordinator Terri Henderson said although the grant enabled them to purchase the ninja gym, the staff assembled it themselves and the rest of the money will go to other projects within the facility.
"We are in the process of getting change rooms and another disabled toilet," Ms Henderson said.
The plans for that project have been drawn up and the process is underway to have it approved.
The gym will be open to the public from 12.30pm to 3pm with an official opening presentation at noon on Saturday.
"We will have a few prizes for best dressed, first through the rig," Ms Henderson said.
There will also be a barbecue and face painting.
The ninja gym will be for people of all ages to use but Ms Henderson said it will only be open for children at the moment.
"[It will be open for] under 15s and 16s bet we are hoping to get it open to the public on weekends eventually," she said.
The open day will be for people of all ages.
Ms Henderson said the ninja gym is the latest development that she's seen since starting work at Central West Gym Sports three years ago.
She said along with moving locations it started with a small area on the side of a building and slowly took over the whole lot.
She said it's main role is to promote gymnastics for all, regardless of gender or background, which is one reason why they are adding another disabled toilet in addition to one already located at the gym end of the building.
The former Commonwealth Bank of Australia building on Adelaide Street in Blayney will reopen this Thursday July 14 as the King of the Pack Blayney.
King of the Pack is a tobacconist retail franchise group specialising in tobacco products and gifts and owner Gurinder Gosal said that the store would also offer locals a variety of confectionery and drinks.
"We're really wanting to discover what the town wants and needs and we'll have feedback forms for people to put in their ideas," he said.
"We want to be able to supply what the community wants at reasonable prices."
In what is the continued growth of retail in Blayney Mr Gosal said that his part ownership of the King of the Pack store in Orange was an inspiration to branch out on his own.
"There is no shop like ours here in Blayney so it will add to to main street," he said.
Mr Gosal said that the store will sell gift items and plans to offer a customised engraving service for those sprecial items. He will also be selling non-nicotine based vapes in the store.
With the ramp outside the shop adding to the convenience King of the Pack will also be open seven days a week.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
