Central Western Daily

Mayor and CEO give update on the boil water alert for Dubbo and what can be done in the future

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 9 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left: Dubbo Regional Council CEO Murray Wood and right: Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson. FILE

Dubbo residents woke up to a 'boil water' alert from the city's council on Wednesday, which is expected to last for a week. Caused by recent floods, this meant town water was not safe to drink without first boiling or decontaminating, leading many to rush out and buy as up much bottled water as they could, leaving store shelves empty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.