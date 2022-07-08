There's an outside chance of snow in the Orange region on Saturday, as winter's second cold-snap rolls in.
Temperatures on Saturday will hover between one and six degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Weatherzone also states snow is possible "above 1000 metres," which includes most of Mount Canobolas but excludes the Orange township at 863 metres.
During the following week temperatures will peak at 11 degrees, with a low of zero or one on most days.
Rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the rest of the week is expected to stay dry.
Orange was hit with a blast on snow on the first day of winter this year, forcing Cabbone Council to close multiple roads.
The road leading up to Mount Canobolas is expected to close again if the snow eventuates.
