Updated July 8 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:09am
Running in the Shadows features a six-piece rock band performing Fleetwood Macs extensive back catalogue, covering all the classic ballads, blues and rock songs.

School holidays

Kids' activities

There are a range of activities avilable to while away the time these school holidays. Until July 12 - How Cities Work family tour. Orange Regional Museum. July 7 - Pop Up City! illustration workshop with James Gulliver Hancock. Orange Regional Museum. July 7 - Draw your feelings workshop with Heather Vallance. Orange Regional Gallery. July 8 - Design your vehicle illustration workshop with James Gulliver Hancock. Orange Regional Museum. July 13 - Mystery Bag Invention challenge. Orange Regional Museum. All activities take place at 10am. Visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/school-holidays/ for details.

