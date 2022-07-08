The way we listen to music is ever changing with technology. More than anything, music is a way to connect us and to make us feel and think differently. To explore this, award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to an interactive, ever-changing experience for the first half where the audience 'chooses its own [musical] adventure' and determines the music playlist according to what they wish to hear in that moment - choosing among options spanning from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans. To end the program, will be Schubert's Sonata in A major, D. 95. Doors open 6pm, with the performance to begin at 6.30pm on July 15 at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for concession holders and $15 for children and can be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/orcandrealam/tickets