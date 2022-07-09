A man hid in the backyard of his victim's home while high on drugs, before jumping over a neighbour's fence to escape police - according to documents tendered to Orange Local Court.
The 36-year-old man appeared in in court facing charges of contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order that was in place to protect the mother of his child.
According to information presented to the court, the man - who has an extensive criminal record - made the getaway after disparaging the woman, and refusing multiple requests to leave her Orange home.
Police were called because the ADVO prohibited the man from harassing the woman and children, seeing them without permission, or visiting within 12 hours of consuming drugs.
About 10am on May 12, the father attended the woman's home to see his child - which he had been given permission to do via email.
About six hours later the man left to see an "unnamed friend," before returning and showing signs of illicit drug use.
Concerned about the situation, the woman retreated to her bedroom while the man stayed with the children in the living room.
Both parties exchanged texts, and the man made reference to the victim having an intimate relationship with another individual.
The mother then requested he leave the house, but the man declined and asked to join her in bed; she refused, and again asked him to go.
Police were called by the "uncomfortable" victim, who informed them the man was hiding in the backyard and under the influence of drugs when they arrived.
A search was unable to locate the man, however four days later he voluntarily fronted Orange Police Station for questioning.
The man was arrested upon arrival, taken into custody, and interviewed; He admitted to the allegations made by the victim, as well as being in breach of an ADVO and bail conditions.
He said he had asked to join the woman in bed because he had a headache, and revealed he jumped over a neighbour's fence to evade police.
Authorities believed the escape demonstrated knowledge of wrongdoing, and charged the man with contravene prohibition/restriction in ADVO; He pleaded guilty.
Solicitor Lucy Maranga represented the man in court for sentencing on Wednesday.
She said the man had gone to the victim's home to assist with childcare, but now recognised his behaviour was "unnecessarily and criminal."
Magistrate David Day said the offender's extensive criminal record was an aggravating factor, however noted the incident was "not particularly serious."
The man was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order, requiring 40 hours of community service, abstinence from drugs, and engagement in intervention as directed.
