Owning a cat is both a delight and a responsibility. Cat owners don't need to be told about what great pets they make, but many need to be reminded of their responsibility, both to the environment and to the wellbeing of their cat.
The Australian Capital Territory has just passed legislation to ensure that owners take responsibility for their cats. Cats born from July 1 are required to be contained on the owner's premises 24 hours a day. The containment area can include a house, an apartment, an enclosed area in a backyard or courtyard.
Advertisement
In the ACT there are also several suburbs that have been declared cat containment areas.
In these suburbs all cats, regardless of age must be contained on the owner's premises 24 hours a day.
This legislation is supported by Olive and Xanthe , who are currently visiting Orange from the ACT.
Olive says, "This is a good idea. Cats would be safer. It would be better for the environment and for native wildlife." Xanthe says "I think that cats should be contained in all suburbs, no matter how old they are."
Monika, who is a local cat owner, is highly supportive of containment for pet cats. She has built a cat run in her backyard which is accessible from the house, allowing her cat Bella to come and go as she pleases. Bella enjoys a stimulating outdoor environment which provides safety and security.
Monika says, "I built this cat run for my cat to allow her to go outside and be protected from attacks by other cats."
It is obvious that, unlike Monika, many cat owners in Orange are not containing their cats. Neil Jones, member of council's Companion Animal Community Committee says, "uncontained domestic cats continue to be a major threat to native birdlife in Orange's constructed wetlands, public parks and reserves. Cat owners must accept their responsibility to keep cats indoors or otherwise contained in enclosures, especially at night, to prevent them causing damage and being a nuisance to neighbours. Enough is enough! If cat owners don't respond, then hopefully the NSW Government will intervene with stronger cat legislation."
There are lots of innovative cat containment solutions which still give pet cats opportunities to experience the outdoors, like Bella's backyard cat run. Owners need to keep cats and wildlife separate and ensure their cats are safe.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.