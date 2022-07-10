HE trained hard, he played even harder and while Tallis Tobin was named the most improved under 18 Western Ram this season, coach Kurt Hancock thinks he can get even better.
The Bathurst Panthers prop was one of the standouts for the Rams during this season's Laurie Daley Cup campaign, embracing his chance to wear the green and white.
Tobin inspired his team-mates by making hard yards in attack then pulling off big hits in defence.
"He really committed to the program this year, he dropped a fair bit of weight and trained pretty hard. I thought he led us from the front," Hancock said.
"He was really good for us. He's always had that potential underlying there, but I guess he really committed to the program and he got himself nice and fit and that made a difference.
"I think he's still got a lot more to offer there too. I see he's gone back to play for Panthers and he's played well which is really, really promising.
"That's what we aim for these young fellas to do, if a Sydney club doesn't come knocking, but they go back to their local club and play well there and become leaders, well that's even better."
While Tobin is now impressing for Bathurst Panthers in the under 18s competition, Hancock believes he does have the talent to play at a higher level.
He's not the only one Hancock thinks has the ability to do so either.
The coach was hugely impressed by Orange Hawks talent Lachie Lawson, the centre named the under 18 Rams' player of the year.
"He's probably epitomises what Western Rams is all about. He led us really, really well, he loved wearing that jersey and his performances showed that," Hancock said.
"He was really, really close to a New South Wales Country jersey, he was mentioned in selections. Probably not playing semi-finals cost him.
"But he's everything you want in a player when it comes to Western Rams. I've coached some pretty high levels of footy and effectively he's probably one of the best defensive centres we've had.
"Defensively he makes smart decisions on that edge, he really helps you get out of your own end and he's got the ability to score sneaky tries too."
Orange CYMS talent Nick Murphy, who played at fullback and halfback, is another Hancock has a high opinion of.
Whether or not that trio, or any of their fellow Rams, go on to bigger things remains to be seen, but the Western region has already been responsible for producing a string of successful graduates.
Matt Burton, who made his NSW State of Origin debut last month, and Penrith Panther Charlie Staines were both part of the under 18 Rams side that went undefeated in 2017.
There are a host of other Western products that have played NRL too and with Penrith Panthers keeping a close eye on the region, it's likely more will follow.
"I think the Panthers are going to be doing a bit more stuff with us now, it's been a bit limited with COVID but they're still heavily invested in what we are doing," Hancock said.
"The Panthers have been really good to us, we've got a bit of an honour list going down there at the moment. There's a clear pathway.
