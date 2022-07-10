Central Western Daily

Western Rams coach Kurt Hancock believes the region can produce more NRL stars

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:34am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUGE PRAISE: Lachie Lawson was named the Rams' Laurie Daley player of the year, coach Kurt Hancock in particular being impressed by his defensive efforts.

HE trained hard, he played even harder and while Tallis Tobin was named the most improved under 18 Western Ram this season, coach Kurt Hancock thinks he can get even better.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.