If you have seen the paste-ups of windows and doors along McNamara Street, Post Office Lane, and Anson Street in Orange, you'll be familiar with leading Australian artist Catherine O'Donnell's intimate drawings.
Beyond the Shadow, a major survey exhibition of O'Donnell's practice opens today at Orange Regional Gallery. There you can examine her drawings, sculpture, and installation from over the last decade - including a sculpture of a fibro house in Orange.
The importance of the fibro house to O'Donnell is connected to her childhood. Growing up in a fibro house in Green Valley, an intimate knowledge of the fibro house was embedded in the artist's lived experience from an early age. Green Valley was the first grand estate built by the housing commission in the early 1960s and was the largest public housing estate in the Sydney Basin.
Reflecting upon this beginning, she states, "this was the landscape of my childhood. I think of the fibro house where I grew up as the first house of my memory. I strongly believe that the lines of the fibro, or the beading, the configuration of the doors and windows and the fibro sheets became an abstract form in my mind. And I see it very strongly as an abstraction."
This early appreciation of the geometric design primed O'Donnell for her visual enquiry into low-income mid-century architecture, and the fibro house as a home and space that is often overlooked within Australian culture. O'Donnell's work emerges from her intimate experience of this emotional complexity but conveyed with sensitivity and expansive conceptual vision.
For Beyond the Shadow O'Donnell has created her first major installation, a 75 per cent scale sculpture of a floating, fibro house. At each turn we encounter a new facade, including the facade of a fibro house from Orange. Situated around the floating house are delicate, gold leaf houses that glow in a shrine to the fibro.
In this expansion into sculpture O'Donnell furthers her examination into the materiality of the houses, and their repetition in design, that colour the Australian experience. From pastel colours to the geometric shapes of the cut fibro sheeting and trims, we are invited to investigate the details of the buildings and the memories they spark.
In each drawn mark, or play with scale and perspective, O'Donnell's works examine private spaces, the home, and our connection to them. Her detailed deconstruction of public housing in Australian cultural heritage brings the human experience out of the shadows and into the light. The strength of her creative vision has been honed by a lifetime of experience and her visual language evolves in dialogue with where she has come from and where she is going.
