Superannuation and investment returns for the last half year, and the full financial year, have been very disappointing. The Australian share market All Ordinaries Total Return Index lost 10 per cent over the half year and 6.7 per cent for the full year. Overseas shares did worse.
In addition, longer term fixed interest securities such as government bonds have declined a little in value as market interest rates have risen. Only cash has made small positive returns.
The cause of the losses is rising central bank interest rates and expectations of more to come. Our Reserve Bank and others around the world are raising rates to stop inflation increasing further and reduce it to low levels.
Inflation has several causes. The rush by European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas has created more demand for energy from other sources, pushing prices up. That will be an ongoing problem.
China's zero-Covid policy caused great disruption to factory production there, leading to severe shortages of many things from building materials to finished goods like new cars. That policy is now being relaxed and production is returning to normal. Supply will eventually catch up with demand.
The lack of skilled workers and backpackers from overseas is a major contributor to staff shortages in Australian businesses.
Unemployment is at half-century lows. Wages paid to retain staff are rising, adding to inflation.
There is strong demand from foreign workers wanting to come here but the Department of Home Affairs has not allocated enough staff to process passport and visa applications quickly. They should catch up in the coming months.
The key question affecting the outlook for investments is how far central banks will need to raise interest rates to stop inflation. Australian businesses are doing well, consumers are spending. Companies have been making strong profits. However, homeowners with large mortgages are bound to be spending much more selectively now. So too lower earners facing higher costs. Unavailability of goods means orders are being delayed. It seems likely that the actual interest rate increases needed will be less than those feared.
One indicator that this may be true is the recent fall in market interest rates on ten-year Australian Government bonds. Last August they were paying 1.1 per cent per annum. That rose to 4.1 per cent in mid-June. Since then, the rate has fallen to 3.5 per cent.
Fixed interest traders know more rate rises lie ahead but they are starting to reduce their forecasts. If they are right investments will perform well this financial year.
