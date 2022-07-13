Move in and enjoy

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday July 14: 10 Victoria Street, Orange:
Advertisement
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 10 Victoria Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
This neat, brick veneer home is perfect for anyone looking to crack into the Orange market without having the stress of having to do do any improvements..
The property offers a comfortable, homely feeling yet provides a very spacious, renovated residence with some wonderful value-adding features.
There is a gorgeous kitchen and living area along with four good-sized bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes. Two bathrooms serve the whole family, with the main bathroom offering a large bathtub and separate shower.
There is plenty of space for vehicles as well with a single lock-up garage along with the detached lock-up garage and workshop which is complete with power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.